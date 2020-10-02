Nita C. White-Ivy Sells 7,867 Shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) EVP Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,867 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $36,817.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. BlackBerry Ltd has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.51.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 72.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 580,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

