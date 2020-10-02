Nicholas Smith Purchases 2,559,375 Shares of Maestrano Group PLC (LON:MNO) Stock

Maestrano Group PLC (LON:MNO) insider Nicholas Smith acquired 2,559,375 shares of Maestrano Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £51,187.50 ($66,885.54).

Shares of LON:MNO opened at GBX 10 ($0.13) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 million and a P/E ratio of -6.25. Maestrano Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 14.42 ($0.19). The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.90.

About Maestrano Group

Maestrano Group plc provides data integration and analytic services in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, and Africa. It develops and deploys a patented cloud based platform as a service that addresses the needs of small to medium businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises to access real time, automated management data on an integrated platform.

