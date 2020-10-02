Next Fifteen Communications Group’s (NFC) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) in a report published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 530 ($6.93) target price on the stock.

NFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.93) price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research report on Tuesday.

LON:NFC opened at GBX 506 ($6.61) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 446.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 376.37. The company has a market capitalization of $458.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.41. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 1-year low of GBX 199.50 ($2.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 568 ($7.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

