NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Short Interest Update

NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NCMGY opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.72. NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $27.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCMGY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; Bonikro, Cote d'Ivoire; and other projects.

