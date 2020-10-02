New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $10.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. New York Community Bancorp traded as low as $7.99 and last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 48931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 72,899 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,425,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 42,761 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $807,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after acquiring an additional 25,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.84.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.23 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

About New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.