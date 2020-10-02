New Star Investment Trust plc (NSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 5th

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
NSI opened at GBX 112 ($1.46) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 109.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 105.16. The company has a market cap of $79.55 million and a P/E ratio of 6.09. New Star Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 160.68 ($2.10).
