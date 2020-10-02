New Star Investment Trust plc (NSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 5th

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NSI opened at GBX 112 ($1.46) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 109.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 105.16. The company has a market cap of $79.55 million and a P/E ratio of 6.09. New Star Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 160.68 ($2.10).

About New Star Investment Trust

New Star Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Company is a small registered Alternative Investment Fund Manager under the European Union Directive. The Company’s investment policy is to allocate assets to global investment opportunities through investment in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency and other markets.

