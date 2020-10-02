New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Shares of New China Life Insurance stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. New China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $3.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36.
New China Life Insurance Company Profile
