New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of New China Life Insurance stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. New China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $3.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36.

New China Life Insurance Company Profile

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

