Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) Major Shareholder Acquires $443,028.06 in Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 139,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $443,028.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Value Capital Partners (Pty) L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L acquired 44,595 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $142,704.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 28,550 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $89,361.50.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $197.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 178,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 74,170 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $723,000. 27.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UEPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

