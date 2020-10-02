Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Trading Up 1.3%

Neo Performance Materials Inc (OTCMKTS:NOPMF)’s share price traded up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10. 4,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 2,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

NOPMF has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47.

Neo Performance Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.