Neenah (NYSE:NP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neenah (NYSE:NP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Neenah is a leading global specialty materials company, focused on premium niche markets that include advanced filtration media, specialized substrates used for tapes, labels and other products, and premium printing and packaging papers. The company is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and its products are sold in over 70 countries worldwide from manufacturing operations in the United States and Germany. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NP. ValuEngine cut Neenah from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti raised Neenah from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neenah has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of Neenah stock opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $635.28 million, a PE ratio of -151.24 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Neenah has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $77.55.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Neenah will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

In related news, CFO Paul F. Desantis bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.17 per share, for a total transaction of $153,578.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at $828,508.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Cook bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.68 per share, for a total transaction of $44,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,335.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 108.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 25,762 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 609.7% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Neenah in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 68.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 123,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

