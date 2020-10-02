Needham & Company LLC Lowers Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $65.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Nomura raised their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.26.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average of $47.03. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 5,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.