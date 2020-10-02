Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:EBRPY)’s share price was up 11.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.05 and last traded at $23.05. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Naturgy Energy Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76.

Ebro Foods, SA produces and sells food products in Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rice Business, Pasta Business, and Other Businesses and/or Activities. The company produces and distributes rice, rice-based products, and complementary food products; fresh and dry pasta, sauces, semolina, and semolina based products; and organic food products.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.