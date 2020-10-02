Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) & Mongolia Energy (NYSE:MOAEF) Head to Head Analysis

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) and Mongolia Energy (OTCMKTS:MOAEF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Resource Partners and Mongolia Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Resource Partners -107.88% -20.67% -6.38% Mongolia Energy N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Natural Resource Partners and Mongolia Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Resource Partners $263.93 million 0.56 -$24.46 million N/A N/A Mongolia Energy $99.03 million 0.07 -$5.66 million N/A N/A

Mongolia Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natural Resource Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Natural Resource Partners and Mongolia Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Resource Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mongolia Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Natural Resource Partners currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.51%. Given Natural Resource Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Natural Resource Partners is more favorable than Mongolia Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.7% of Natural Resource Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.3% of Natural Resource Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Natural Resource Partners beats Mongolia Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming. The company leases a portion of its reserves in exchange for royalty payments; and owns transportation and processing infrastructure related to coal properties. NRP (GP) LP serves as the general partner of the company. Natural Resource Partners L.P. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Mongolia Energy Company Profile

Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the coal mining, processing, and other resources related operations in the People's Republic of China and Mongolia. It sells coking and thermal coal. The company's principal project is the Khushuut coking coal project in Western Mongolia. It holds approximately 13,981 hectares of exploration and mining concession areas for coal and ferrous resources in Western Mongolia at Khovd, Gobi Altay, Olon Bulag, and Bayan-Ulgii. The company is also involved in the provision of management services, and secretarial and nominee services, as well as mining and exploration advisory service; trading of coal; and operation of coal washing plants. Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited is based in Hong Kong.

