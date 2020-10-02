National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Purchased by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,144,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,095,000 after buying an additional 779,794 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,701,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,071,000 after buying an additional 18,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,255,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,348,000 after buying an additional 283,112 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,368,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,499,000 after buying an additional 857,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,265,000 after buying an additional 128,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.78.

Shares of NYSE NSA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.17. The stock had a trading volume of 711 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,699. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.71 and a beta of 0.42. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.38 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

