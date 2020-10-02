National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NGHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded National General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on National General from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NGHC opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.94. National General has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $34.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. National General had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that National General will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of National General in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of National General by 24.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National General in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of National General in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National General in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

