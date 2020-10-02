National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,500 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 248,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NUFMF opened at $3.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69. National Express Group has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $3.42.
National Express Group Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.