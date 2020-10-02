Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest wholesale distributor of tools, equipment, and supplies for the tire service and undervehicle repair industry in the United States. “

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $478.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.51. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $118.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.60 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,686,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,082,000 after purchasing an additional 177,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 80,518 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 933.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 910,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 822,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 26,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 26,634 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

