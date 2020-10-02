Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.67.

MBIO has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Mustang Bio in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of Mustang Bio stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. Mustang Bio has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mustang Bio will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mustang Bio by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 12.5% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

