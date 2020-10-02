MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ClearPoint Neuro Inc. provides neurosurgery platform which includes hardware, software, clinical case and market development services for gene therapy cases principally in the United States and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro Inc., formerly known as MRI Interventions Inc., is based in Irvine, California. “

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of MRI Interventions in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CLPT stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. MRI Interventions has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66.

MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 million.

MRI Interventions Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for placing catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

