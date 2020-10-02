Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) Shares Up 0.9%

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.20 and last traded at $31.89. 39,975 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motley Fool 100 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.