Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MORF. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. Morphic has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.00 million, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morphic will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morphic news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 2,305 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $69,703.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexey Lugovskoy sold 3,630 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $90,314.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,700.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,295 shares of company stock worth $349,561 in the last 90 days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 8,338.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 326.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

