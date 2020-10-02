Morneau Shepell Inc (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Morneau Shepell Inc (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,600 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the August 31st total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Morneau Shepell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Morneau Shepell stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. Morneau Shepell has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71.

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources (HR) consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

