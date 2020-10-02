Morgan Stanley Raises Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $270.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TWLO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Twilio from $175.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.09.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $256.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.52 and a beta of 1.60. Twilio has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $288.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.61.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $8,953,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.85, for a total transaction of $767,066.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,756 shares of company stock valued at $34,958,306. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,172.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 88.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 43.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

