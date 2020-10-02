Morgan Stanley Raises RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $300.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RNG. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on RingCentral from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on RingCentral from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities increased their target price on RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RingCentral from $310.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.46.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of RNG stock opened at $280.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.00. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $120.03 and a twelve month high of $317.84.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,111 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total value of $1,540,766.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,872,070.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.88, for a total transaction of $285,443.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 174,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,412,033.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,599 shares of company stock worth $39,280,022. Insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,240,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,063,532,000 after buying an additional 51,320 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,942,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,408,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in RingCentral by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,933,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $621,568,000 after purchasing an additional 62,988 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,518,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,751,000 after purchasing an additional 207,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,664,000 after purchasing an additional 67,368 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.