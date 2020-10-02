Morgan Stanley Raises QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Price Target to $77.00

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on QTS. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $63.37 on Tuesday. QTS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.39.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.48%.

In other news, Director John W. Barter sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $163,488.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,634 shares in the company, valued at $724,388.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 15,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,090,444.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,844 shares of company stock worth $5,741,937. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $2,730,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 75.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 67.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $598,000.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Recommended Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.