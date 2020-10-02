Morgan Stanley Raises DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $148.00

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.82.

Shares of DLR opened at $147.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.34. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $165.49.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $3,765,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,025 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.65, for a total value of $158,516.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,612 shares of company stock valued at $13,966,444 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,288,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,009,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,583 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,532,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,593,000 after purchasing an additional 651,500 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,917,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,363,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,699 shares in the last quarter.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

