Morgan Stanley Cuts ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target to $42.00

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

VSAT has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded ViaSat from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded ViaSat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.17.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1,717.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average is $38.91. ViaSat has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $77.80.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $530.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.96 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. ViaSat’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ViaSat will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma acquired 2,556,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $100,000,007.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ViaSat by 49.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ViaSat by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,391,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,970,000 after buying an additional 36,381 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in ViaSat by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ViaSat by 414.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,893,000 after buying an additional 311,590 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

