Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Raised to $296.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $293.00 to $296.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.75.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $293.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.14. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $3,207,438.00. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total transaction of $439,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,033,353 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 144.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

