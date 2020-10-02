Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Monro in a research note issued on Monday, September 28th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Monro’s FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

MNRO opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $81.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average is $51.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.37. Monro had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $247.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monro during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Monro by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Monro’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

