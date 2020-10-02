Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MNTA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.44.

MNTA stock opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $52.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.56.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 757.61% and a negative return on equity of 61.44%. The business had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ian Fier sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $94,323.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,323.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $520,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,188 shares of company stock valued at $7,125,291. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 363,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 234.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 923,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

