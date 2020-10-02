Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MobileIron, Inc. is engaged in providing security and management solutions for mobile applications, content, and devices. The Company provides software tools for device management, activity intelligence, and security. MobileIron offers multi-OS mobile device management software, mobile application management, Wireless Expense Management, Enterprise Mobility, Mobile Device Security and Bring-Your-Own-Device privacy controls, MobileIron Virtual Smartphone Platform. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Get Mobileiron alerts:

MOBL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mobileiron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of MOBL opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.70 million, a P/E ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05. Mobileiron has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $7.30.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 97.93%. The firm had revenue of $58.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mobileiron will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $43,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 366,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,682.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Simon Biddiscombe sold 105,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $733,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,863 shares in the company, valued at $9,507,010.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobileiron during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobileiron in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobileiron in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileiron in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileiron in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mobileiron (MOBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.