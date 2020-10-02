Mizuho Boosts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $325.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BABA. National Securities initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $286.09.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $290.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.93. The company has a market cap of $795.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.50. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $161.68 and a 52-week high of $299.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,637,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,649,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321,711 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,648,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 439.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,900 shares during the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

