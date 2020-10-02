MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the August 31st total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of MIND opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.12. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70.

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH had a negative return on equity of 44.81% and a negative net margin of 52.18%.

In other MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH news, COO Dennis Patrick Morris bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 24,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 523,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 221,425 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH Company Profile

Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products.

