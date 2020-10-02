Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) dropped 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 197,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 609,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Minera Alamos in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

The company has a market cap of $170.55 million and a PE ratio of 49.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.45.

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Minera Alamos Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI)

Minera Alamos is a gold development company poised to join the ranks of gold producers in 2020. The Company has a portfolio of high-quality Mexican assets, including the 100%-owned Santana open-pit, heap-leach development project in Sonora currently under construction, which is expected to have its first gold production in late 2020.

