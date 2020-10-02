Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Downgraded by Summit Insights

Summit Insights cut shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.72.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $212.46 on Tuesday. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,607.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 137,233 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,643,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 167,442 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after buying an additional 86,423 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 530,532 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,670,000 after purchasing an additional 35,149 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 41,296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

