MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN (NYSEARCA:GNAF) Trading Down 1.9%

MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN (NYSEARCA:GNAF)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.81 and last traded at $19.91. 4,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 5,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN (NYSEARCA:GNAF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

