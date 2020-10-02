Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Lowered to $61.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.30% from the stock’s current price.

MU has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cleveland Research raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.03. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,560,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,762,000 after buying an additional 65,902 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 4.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,589,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,896,000 after buying an additional 62,646 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Micron Technology by 4.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 453,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,344,000 after buying an additional 19,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

