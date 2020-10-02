Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Lowered to $61.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.30% from the stock’s current price.
MU has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cleveland Research raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.26.
Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.03. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19.
In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,560,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,762,000 after buying an additional 65,902 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 4.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,589,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,896,000 after buying an additional 62,646 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Micron Technology by 4.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 453,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,344,000 after buying an additional 19,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
