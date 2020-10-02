Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Lowered to $57.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price cut by Cowen from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura upped their price target on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.26.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.03. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 628.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 162.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $31,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $46,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

