Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Micron Technology updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.40-0.54 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.40-0.54 EPS.

Shares of MU opened at $47.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.89. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.03.

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cascend Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.26.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

