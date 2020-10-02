Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) EVP Sells $41,403.60 in Stock

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) EVP Sheree Thornsberry sold 2,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $41,403.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $19.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.07. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $40.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $103.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.37 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,818,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 35,176.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 181,513 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 42.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 73,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

CASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

