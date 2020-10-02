Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.58, but opened at $11.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mesoblast shares last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 31,306 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MESO. ValuEngine upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Mesoblast from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 93.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 35,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 15.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 138,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 18,724 shares during the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 242.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mesoblast limited will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.