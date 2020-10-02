Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $277.00.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $258.40 on Thursday. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $181.90 and a 1 year high of $271.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 12.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.79.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.54). Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $29.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

In related news, Director David M. Kelly sold 1,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $342,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,967 shares of company stock worth $1,474,450. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 631.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 18.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth $227,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.