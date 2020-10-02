Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $267.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $258.40 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $181.90 and a fifty-two week high of $271.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -516.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a current ratio of 13.18.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $29.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

In other news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,990 shares in the company, valued at $729,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,967 shares of company stock worth $1,474,450 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,582,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 52.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 72.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

