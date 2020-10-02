Medifast (NYSE:MED) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED) to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has $210.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MED. B. Riley increased their target price on Medifast from $164.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Medifast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.00.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $165.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.93. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $184.29.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.75 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 68.55% and a net margin of 10.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Medifast will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MED. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 83.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 306.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 1,362.5% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 99.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 32.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

