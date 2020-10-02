MedicCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $22,728.71 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Over the last week, MedicCoin has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $22,728.71 and $4.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00035966 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 592.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000172 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Cryptohub and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

