MCCORMICK & CO /SH Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MKC)

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,000 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,369% compared to the typical daily volume of 162 put options.

In other news, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total transaction of $4,468,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total value of $997,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,789.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 68.5% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 88.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MKC. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.55.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $193.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 1 year low of $112.22 and a 1 year high of $211.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.39.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

