Mazda Motor Corp (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Corp (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,397,500 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 1,630,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 367.8 days.

OTCMKTS MZDAF opened at $5.68 on Friday. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $9.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

