Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) will post $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.98. Masonite International reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $499.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on DOOR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

DOOR stock opened at $100.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.25. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $101.04. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,213,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,045,000 after purchasing an additional 142,387 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 612,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 36,580 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,378,000 after purchasing an additional 35,319 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,084,000 after purchasing an additional 168,533 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 382,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,171,000 after purchasing an additional 195,727 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

