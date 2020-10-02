Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $242.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Masimo continues to gain from its key Product segment, which witnessed solid growth in the quarter under review. The company’s non-invasive technology shipments also surged in the quarter. The recent launch of the Masimo SafetyNet, designed to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, buoys optimism. The outbreak has boosted demand for the company’s products among direct and OEM customers. The company recently saw a plethora of new product launches like Masimo Sleep and UniView: 60. Masimo exited the second quarter on a strong noteIts shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. However, contraction of both margins is a concern. Masimo’s Royalty and Other segment saw no contribution during the quarter. Further, the company faces fierce competition from MedTech bigwigs.”

MASI has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $228.63.

MASI opened at $236.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.84. Masimo has a twelve month low of $140.16 and a twelve month high of $258.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Masimo will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $293,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the second quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 272.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 179.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

