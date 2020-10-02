Masco (NYSE:MAS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s previous close.

MAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.24.

MAS stock opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.05. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $2,641,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $2,829,357.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Masco by 545.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 61.2% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Masco in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in Masco in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

